Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 106.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after buying an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,156,000 after purchasing an additional 493,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $494.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $508.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.