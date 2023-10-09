Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1,036.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth about $1,788,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,929 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $32,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Up 2.2 %

FSLR stock opened at $148.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.48 and a 200 day moving average of $191.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,452 shares of company stock worth $7,061,924. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.