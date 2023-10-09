Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.15.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $143.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $101.64 and a 12 month high of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

