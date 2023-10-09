Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 213 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.79.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $575,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,429,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $575,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,429,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $91,406.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,984.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,083 shares of company stock worth $3,400,811. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $113.93 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.