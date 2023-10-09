Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Friday, October 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.85. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $17.68 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.55 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. The company had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMG. Bank of America decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.42.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $130.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.96. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

