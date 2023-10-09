Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.76 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.76 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.92. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.7 %

ALK opened at $35.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

