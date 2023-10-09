Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $138.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $139.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

