Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,056,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,490,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,435,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,609 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $138.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $139.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,527,476. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

