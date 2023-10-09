Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Coerente Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Coerente Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.8% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,476 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $137.58 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

