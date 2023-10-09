Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
NYSE ATUS opened at $2.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -296.00 and a beta of 1.37.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.
