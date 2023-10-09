AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.25.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $150.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,789,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 191,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 496.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

