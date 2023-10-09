AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,541,000 after acquiring an additional 658,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,393,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,797,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,365,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $150.22 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.64.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

