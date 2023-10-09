Analysts Offer Predictions for Exchange Income Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

EIF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.33.

Exchange Income Trading Up 1.3 %

TSE:EIF opened at C$45.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.93. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$42.16 and a 12 month high of C$55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.04. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of C$627.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$612.07 million.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

