Analysts Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) PT at $15.69

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.31.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 685.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DNB stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.65 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.
