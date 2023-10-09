Analysts Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) PT at $73.73

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

