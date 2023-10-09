Analysts Set Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT at $37.69

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.69.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNOM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 million. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

