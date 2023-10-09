Analyzing Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACONW) & Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACONW – Get Free Report) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aclarion and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion N/A N/A N/A Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $83,284.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A Augmedix $37.02 million 5.59 -$24.45 million ($0.56) -9.02

This table compares Aclarion and Augmedix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aclarion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Augmedix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aclarion and Augmedix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 0 0 N/A Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Augmedix has a consensus target price of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 35.31%. Given Augmedix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Aclarion.

Summary

Augmedix beats Aclarion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

