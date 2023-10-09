Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.86 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $156.33 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $104.51 and a fifty-two week high of $162.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,455,516.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,455,516.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

