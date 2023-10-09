Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.92.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Ares Management alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ares Management

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 7,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $110,511.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,362,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,141,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 7,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $110,511.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,362,895 shares in the company, valued at $573,141,651.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $20,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 861,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,243,070.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 634,122 shares of company stock worth $10,259,785 and have sold 1,313,417 shares worth $132,726,614. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 624.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Ares Management by 1,427.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 210.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ares Management by 951.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Up 2.3 %

ARES opened at $108.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ares Management has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $109.57.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.96%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.