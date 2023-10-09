Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,527,476. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $138.73 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $139.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

