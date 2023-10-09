ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $741.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $597.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $669.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. ASML has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

