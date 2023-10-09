Augustine Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,476. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

GOOG opened at $138.73 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

