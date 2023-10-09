AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,783.89.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,549.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,512.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,521.16. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,165.05 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $40.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.