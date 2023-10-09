Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys Shares of 12,765 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $68.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

