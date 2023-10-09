Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,862 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $207.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

