Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,617,145 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 19,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $32.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $36.24.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

