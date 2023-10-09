Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,174,000 after purchasing an additional 35,541 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Macquarie boosted their target price on MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $353.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.20 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $439.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.42.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,129,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,129,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at $71,357,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,984 shares of company stock worth $63,635,297 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

