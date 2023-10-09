Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,889 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

MRVL stock opened at $54.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $849,700.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,831.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $849,700.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,831.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,434 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,231 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

