Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $2.27 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $81,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.21.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $191.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

