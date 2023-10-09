Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $2.43 Million Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Confluent were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Confluent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Confluent Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of CFLT opened at $29.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. The firm had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $253,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 426,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,729.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $253,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 426,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,729.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $25,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,912,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,027 shares of company stock worth $16,989,244. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.