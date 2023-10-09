Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $2.43 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Datadog by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Datadog by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at $24,263,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $627,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 178,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $11,178,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,170,008 shares of company stock worth $110,955,937. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $94.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -363.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1,614.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.09. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.94.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

