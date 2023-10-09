Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $3.36 Million Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254,268 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth $234,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after buying an additional 1,781,007 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after buying an additional 1,481,638 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $31,062,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,011.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 943,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 858,826 shares during the period. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Price Performance

NYSE:TS opened at $31.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $38.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.80 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenaris

About Tenaris

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.