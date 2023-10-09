Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $3.38 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at $34,653,162.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,583 shares of company stock worth $52,502,692. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.70.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $176.69 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $176.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.95, a PEG ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

