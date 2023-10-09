Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.70.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $176.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.95, a PEG ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $176.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,583 shares of company stock worth $52,502,692. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

