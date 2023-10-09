Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 250.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 37,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Xylem by 9.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 53.3% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 24,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $90.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xylem

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.