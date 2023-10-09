Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 1.20% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 463.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,453,000 after buying an additional 406,129 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,234,000.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

HYBB opened at $43.21 on Monday. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $241.98 million, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.42.

About iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

