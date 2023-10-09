Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,095 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.64% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 2,607.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $37.33.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Profile

