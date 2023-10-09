Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.09% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,739,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,899,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after buying an additional 126,007 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,240,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,395,000 after buying an additional 42,052 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,740,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,219,000 after buying an additional 663,660 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,551,000 after buying an additional 416,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 13.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

