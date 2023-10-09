Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 1,634 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,311 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $357,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,550,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,213. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $146.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day moving average is $105.15. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $147.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of -444.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.21.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

