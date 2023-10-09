Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 9,130 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.83% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. KilterHowling LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. KilterHowling LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 95,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $44.61 on Monday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $48.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

