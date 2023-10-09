Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,525.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,525.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,673,745 shares of company stock worth $237,435,336. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $126.36 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.04.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

