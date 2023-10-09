Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,810 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.36 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Read Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.