Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 414 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at $521,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.9% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 133,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 187.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 31,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at $1,602,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Hologic Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $69.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

