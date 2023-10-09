Beacon Financial Group Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 112,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $4,568,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $137.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,476 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

