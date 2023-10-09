Benin Management CORP Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Benin Management CORP reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.0% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $96.75 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $429.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.06 and its 200 day moving average is $109.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

