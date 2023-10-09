Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) & SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Head-To-Head Survey

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) and SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SenesTech has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of SenesTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of SenesTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions $419.80 million 1.58 $16.70 million $0.26 40.35 SenesTech $1.09 million 0.71 -$9.69 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and SenesTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bioceres Crop Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than SenesTech.

Profitability

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and SenesTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions 3.85% 5.03% 1.94% SenesTech -813.27% -240.76% -174.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bioceres Crop Solutions and SenesTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 SenesTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bioceres Crop Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 125.61%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than SenesTech.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats SenesTech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. The company also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, the United States, Paraguay, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

About SenesTech

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.