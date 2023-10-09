Biotricity (BTCY) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) is one of 216 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Biotricity to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Biotricity and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 0 0 N/A Biotricity Competitors 1285 3617 7549 192 2.53

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 40.51%. Given Biotricity’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biotricity has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $9.64 million -$18.66 million -1.23 Biotricity Competitors $1.17 billion $60.70 million 24.83

This table compares Biotricity and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Biotricity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -163.11% N/A -252.90% Biotricity Competitors -647.29% -306.80% -30.01%

Volatility & Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity’s rivals have a beta of 1.32, indicating that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biotricity rivals beat Biotricity on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

