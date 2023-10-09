bleuacacia (BLEU) and The Competition Critical Contrast

bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) is one of 686 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare bleuacacia to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for bleuacacia and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bleuacacia 0 0 0 0 N/A bleuacacia Competitors 112 588 873 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 58.82%. Given bleuacacia’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe bleuacacia has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bleuacacia N/A -74.61% 3.47% bleuacacia Competitors -51.21% -64.60% -3.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares bleuacacia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares bleuacacia and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio bleuacacia N/A $2.51 million 45.65 bleuacacia Competitors $1.31 billion $28.52 million 50.77

bleuacacia’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than bleuacacia. bleuacacia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

bleuacacia has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bleuacacia’s competitors have a beta of 0.06, meaning that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of bleuacacia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of bleuacacia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

bleuacacia competitors beat bleuacacia on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

