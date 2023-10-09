Boston Common Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HD opened at $292.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $292.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.86 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.