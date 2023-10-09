Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$267.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$267.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BYD. Cormark upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$247.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$240.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$243.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$238.14. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$179.83 and a 1 year high of C$256.89.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.32. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$962.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 8.5587716 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

